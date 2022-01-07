Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) to a positive rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

CP has been the subject of several other reports. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a neutral rating to a positive rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a neutral rating to a positive rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.10.

CP opened at $73.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.49. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of $64.37 and a 1 year high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 30.63%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1536 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 16.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 341.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 332,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,597,000 after buying an additional 256,956 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 395.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 399.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 94,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,233,000 after buying an additional 75,216 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 286.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,377,000 after buying an additional 71,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 401.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 279,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after buying an additional 223,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

