Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) Short Interest Update

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a growth of 39.1% from the November 30th total of 841,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 236,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
NYSE:CANG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.29. 265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,549. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.18. Cango has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $19.60.
Cango (NYSE:CANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $124.26 million for the quarter. Cango had a net margin of 36.08% and a return on equity of 19.30%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cango will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cango from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.
About Cango
Cango, Inc (Cayman island) is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. Is services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation.
