Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) Short Interest Update

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a growth of 39.1% from the November 30th total of 841,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 236,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE:CANG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.29. 265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,549. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.18. Cango has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $19.60.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $124.26 million for the quarter. Cango had a net margin of 36.08% and a return on equity of 19.30%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cango will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cango by 95.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cango in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cango during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Cango during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Cango by 55.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 7,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cango from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

About Cango

Cango, Inc (Cayman island) is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. Is services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation.

