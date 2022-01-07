Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Price Target Cut to C$11.00

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) had its price target dropped by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from C$18.00 to C$11.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Eight Capital lowered Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler lowered Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America lowered Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Cowen lowered Canopy Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.69 to $21.60 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, lowered Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.10.

CGC traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $8.52. 7,175,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,435,999. Canopy Growth has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $56.50. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -3.20, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a current ratio of 9.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average is $15.26.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 201.25%. The business had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Canopy Growth’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canopy Growth will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

