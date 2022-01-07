Capital (LON:CAPD) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Capital (LON:CAPD) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 127 ($1.71) target price on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 124 ($1.67) price objective on shares of Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get Capital alerts:

Shares of CAPD opened at GBX 88.20 ($1.19) on Tuesday. Capital has a 1 year low of GBX 57 ($0.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 89.60 ($1.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of £167.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 81.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 80.72.

In other Capital news, insider David Abery sold 17,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.13), for a total value of £14,880.60 ($20,052.01).

Capital Company Profile

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.