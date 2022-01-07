Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Raised to $207.00 at Barclays

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target raised by Barclays from $205.00 to $207.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

COF has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $185.58.

Shares of COF stock opened at $150.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.65. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $99.82 and a 52-week high of $177.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.05 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COF. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 32.1% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 24.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

