Capital Planning Advisors LLC Purchases 73 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,372 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.1% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at $439,000. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $199,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 107,622 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.78.

UNH traded down $10.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $479.11. 33,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,620,558. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $320.35 and a 1 year high of $509.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $467.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $432.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

