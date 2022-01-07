Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $65.82

Capital & Regional Plc (LON:CAL) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 65.82 ($0.89) and traded as low as GBX 59.61 ($0.80). Capital & Regional shares last traded at GBX 60 ($0.81), with a volume of 26,472 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Capital & Regional to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 50 ($0.67) to GBX 70 ($0.94) in a report on Friday, November 5th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 60.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 65.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £95.93 million and a PE ratio of -0.49.

In other Capital & Regional news, insider Stuart Wetherly sold 2,487 shares of Capital & Regional stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.78), for a total transaction of £1,442.46 ($1,943.75).

About Capital & Regional (LON:CAL)

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of the local communities. It has a strong track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a portfolio of in-town shopping centres.

