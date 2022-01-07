Carclo (LON:CAR) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $42.52

Carclo plc (LON:CAR) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 42.52 ($0.57) and traded as low as GBX 38 ($0.51). Carclo shares last traded at GBX 41.25 ($0.56), with a volume of 430,672 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 40.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 42.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £28.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.82.

In related news, insider Nick Sanders purchased 127,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of £49,615.41 ($66,858.12).

Carclo plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures fine tolerance injection molded plastic parts. It operates through three segments: Technical Plastics, LED Technologies, and Aerospace. The Technical Plastics segment manufactures and supplies fine tolerance and injection molded plastic components for use in the medical, optical, and electronic products.

