Cardax (CDXI) vs. Its Peers Head to Head Comparison

Cardax (OTCMKTS: CDXI) is one of 913 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Cardax to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Cardax and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardax N/A N/A N/A Cardax Competitors -4,250.81% -124.85% -13.91%

Volatility & Risk

Cardax has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardax’s competitors have a beta of 1.15, suggesting that their average share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Cardax and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardax 0 0 0 0 N/A Cardax Competitors 5307 19522 41934 804 2.57

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 91.63%. Given Cardax’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cardax has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cardax and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cardax $540,000.00 -$5.06 million -0.07 Cardax Competitors $1.72 billion $125.22 million -0.07

Cardax’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Cardax. Cardax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Cardax competitors beat Cardax on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Cardax

Cardax, Inc. is a development stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development of pharmaceuticals for chronic diseases driven by inflammation. The firm It focuses on astaxanthin, a powerful and safe naturally occurring anti-inflammatory without the side effects of currently marketed anti-inflammatories. Its product platform includes pharmaceutical candidates CDX-101 and CDX-301; and dietary supplements ZanthoSyn. The company was founded on February 7, 2014 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

