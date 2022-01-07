Cardiff Oncology, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.66) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Cardiff Oncology in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 5th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.66) for the year. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.65) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.67) EPS.

Get Cardiff Oncology alerts:

CRDF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardiff Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.94.

Shares of CRDF opened at $6.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.21. The company has a market capitalization of $249.57 million, a PE ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.66. Cardiff Oncology has a 52-week low of $4.88 and a 52-week high of $19.78.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 7,375.65% and a negative return on equity of 19.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 12.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,533,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,541,000 after acquiring an additional 382,214 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Corp increased its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 7.6% in the third quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 2,522,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,797,000 after buying an additional 178,750 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,387,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,903,000 after buying an additional 27,765 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,646,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,946,000 after buying an additional 72,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 51.2% during the second quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 982,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 332,753 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.