Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 15,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 46,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC opened at $48.23 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.57 and a one year high of $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $394.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.94.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.64.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

