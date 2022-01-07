Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.19.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

NYSE:CCL opened at $21.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.53 and its 200-day moving average is $22.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $16.32 and a 52 week high of $31.52. The firm has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.18.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 45.28%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 48.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 68,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 22,389 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 29.6% in the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 9,781 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 99.8% in the second quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 95,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,809,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,067,000 after purchasing an additional 29,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.2% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 106,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Featured Article: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.