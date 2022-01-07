Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.91% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.19.
NYSE:CCL opened at $21.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.53 and its 200-day moving average is $22.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $16.32 and a 52 week high of $31.52. The firm has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.18.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 48.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 68,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 22,389 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 29.6% in the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 9,781 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 99.8% in the second quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 95,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,809,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,067,000 after purchasing an additional 29,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.2% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 106,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.
Carnival Co. & Company Profile
Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.
