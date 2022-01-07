CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Shares Gap Up to $11.12

Shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.12, but opened at $11.82. CarParts.com shares last traded at $11.88, with a volume of 5,381 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRTS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of CarParts.com from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Get CarParts.com alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.26 million, a PE ratio of -67.22 and a beta of 2.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.65.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $141.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.77 million. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTS. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 10,079 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in CarParts.com by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 13,787 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in CarParts.com by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CarParts.com by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 54,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,508 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of CarParts.com by 49.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,594 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 7,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRTS)

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.