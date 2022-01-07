Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) will post $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.06. Casa Systems posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 81.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Casa Systems.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $99.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.45 million. Casa Systems had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 20.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CASA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Casa Systems from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Casa Systems from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Casa Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 55.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,420,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,160 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 59.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,068,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,796 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the second quarter valued at $6,251,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 11,972.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 188,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 187,013 shares during the period. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 75.0% in the third quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CASA traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.35. The stock had a trading volume of 129,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,871. The firm has a market cap of $460.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.06. Casa Systems has a 12 month low of $4.59 and a 12 month high of $13.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.48 and a 200 day moving average of $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 4.18.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

