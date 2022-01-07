Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Casa Systems, Inc. develops and provides digital cable video and broadband services. It offers fixed, mobile, optical and wireless network solutions for ultra-broadband services, carrier-grade solutions to cable service providers and cable network access solutions which incorporate RF engineering, high-density access aggregation, software innovation and extreme subscriber management capabilities. Casa Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Andover, MA. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities lowered shares of Casa Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Casa Systems from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Casa Systems from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Casa Systems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.30.

CASA opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. Casa Systems has a twelve month low of $4.59 and a twelve month high of $13.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average of $6.69. The stock has a market cap of $460.13 million, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). Casa Systems had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $99.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Casa Systems will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 6.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 645,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after buying an additional 36,452 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the second quarter valued at $152,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the second quarter valued at $255,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the second quarter valued at $373,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 25.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 42,839 shares in the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

