Caspian Sunrise (LON:CASP) Shares Down 15.7%

Caspian Sunrise plc (LON:CASP) shares traded down 15.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.40 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.50 ($0.05). 17,500,008 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 10,957,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.15 ($0.06).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of £76.62 million and a PE ratio of -33.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3.43.

Caspian Sunrise Company Profile (LON:CASP)

Caspian Sunrise plc engages in the exploration and production of crude oil in Central Asia. The company has a 99% interest in its principal asset, the BNG Contract Area, which covers an area of 1,561 square kilometers located in the Mangistau Oblast in the west of Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Roxi Petroleum Plc and changed its name to Caspian Sunrise plc in March 2017.

