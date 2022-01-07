Castings (LON:CGS) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $363.10

Shares of Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 363.10 ($4.89) and traded as low as GBX 362 ($4.88). Castings shares last traded at GBX 362 ($4.88), with a volume of 65,831 shares traded.

Separately, began coverage on Castings in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 530 ($7.14) price objective on the stock.

Get Castings alerts:

The company has a market cap of £159.52 million and a PE ratio of 17.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 363.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 376.58.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were paid a GBX 3.66 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 25th. Castings’s payout ratio is presently 0.74%.

Castings Company Profile (LON:CGS)

Castings P.L.C. engages in the iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining Operations segments. The company offers ductile iron castings, spheroidal graphite (SG) iron castings, austempered ductile iron castings, simo castings, grey iron castings, and Ni-resist castings.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Castings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.