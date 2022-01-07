Castlight Health Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CSLT)

Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 4,714 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,692% compared to the typical volume of 263 call options.

Shares of NYSE CSLT opened at $2.03 on Friday. Castlight Health has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $2.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.83. The company has a market cap of $329.13 million, a P/E ratio of -33.83 and a beta of 1.89.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $34.78 million during the quarter. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Castlight Health will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William Bondurant sold 22,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $39,141.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 99,009 shares of Castlight Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total value of $175,245.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 128,752 shares of company stock valued at $227,967. Corporate insiders own 16.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Castlight Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Castlight Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Castlight Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 299.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 9,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Castlight Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 56.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare information technology solutions. It offers health benefits platforms which enables benefit leaders to communicate and measure their programs. The company was founded by Todd Y. Park, Bryan E. Roberts and Giovanni M. Colella in January 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

