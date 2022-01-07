Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.17.

ATXS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:ATXS opened at $5.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.56. The firm has a market cap of $71.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.42. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $47.82.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.31. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.36) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 110.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 377,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 198,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 130.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 45,725 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 168.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 13,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 23.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 11,646 shares in the last quarter.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, which is intended for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company was founded by Michael R. Jirousek, Jill C. Milne and Steven E. Shoelson on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

