CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the November 30th total of 1,700,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 853,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

CDW stock traded down $3.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $202.92. 9,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,590. CDW has a twelve month low of $128.58 and a twelve month high of $208.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 98.82% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CDW will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 28.09%.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $608,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,907,944. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its position in CDW by 5.2% during the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 10,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in CDW by 20.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CDW during the third quarter worth $217,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in CDW by 38.5% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in CDW by 5.9% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 350,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,243,000 after buying an additional 19,689 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CDW. Evercore ISI began coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.86.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

