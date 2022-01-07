Cedric Pech Sells 290 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CRO Cedric Pech sold 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.05, for a total transaction of $149,364.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Cedric Pech also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Cedric Pech sold 6,668 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.14, for a total transaction of $3,374,941.52.

On Monday, November 8th, Cedric Pech sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.46, for a total transaction of $5,664,600.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Cedric Pech sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.48, for a total transaction of $4,474,800.00.

MDB opened at $429.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a PE ratio of -90.84 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $518.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $453.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $238.01 and a fifty-two week high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 101.71% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. MongoDB’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on MDB shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $539.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 54.2% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the second quarter valued at $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the second quarter valued at $45,000. 88.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

