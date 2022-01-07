Celo Dollar (CUSD) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $584,859.00

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. During the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. Celo Dollar has a market cap of $101.89 million and approximately $584,859.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo Dollar coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Celo Dollar alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005127 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00060366 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006632 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Celo Dollar Profile

Celo Dollar is a coin. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 102,219,435 coins. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.