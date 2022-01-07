Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) & DXI Capital (OTCMKTS:DXIEF) Financial Survey

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) and DXI Capital (OTCMKTS:DXIEF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Cenovus Energy has a beta of 3, meaning that its share price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DXI Capital has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cenovus Energy and DXI Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cenovus Energy $10.15 billion 2.70 -$1.78 billion $0.28 48.43 DXI Capital $220,000.00 13.09 $4.76 million $0.27 0.89

DXI Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cenovus Energy. DXI Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cenovus Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.5% of Cenovus Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cenovus Energy and DXI Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cenovus Energy 2.29% 2.17% 0.97% DXI Capital N/A N/A -450.66%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cenovus Energy and DXI Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cenovus Energy 0 1 15 0 2.94 DXI Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus target price of $17.85, suggesting a potential upside of 31.61%. Given Cenovus Energy’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Cenovus Energy is more favorable than DXI Capital.

Summary

Cenovus Energy beats DXI Capital on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy, Inc. engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations. The Oil sands segment includes the development and production of bitumen in northeast Alberta including Foster Creek, Christina Lake and Narrows Lake as well as projects in the early stages of development. The Conventional segment includes includes land primarily in the Elmworth-Wapiti, Kaybob-Edson, and Clearwater operating areas. The Refining and Marketing segment provides transportation and selling of crude oil, natural gas and NGLS. The Corporate and Eliminations segment includes unrealized gains and losses recorded on derivative financial instruments, divestiture of assets, as well as other administrative, financing activities and research costs. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

DXI Capital Company Profile

DXI Capital Corp. engages in actively seeking an impactful tailwind business with a strong, well capitalized management team. The company was founded on March 29, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

