Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) PT Raised to C$25.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CVE. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$19.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Sunday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a C$18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$19.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$19.36.

TSE CVE opened at C$17.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.06. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of C$7.12 and a 52 week high of C$17.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.78 billion and a PE ratio of 39.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$15.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.93.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$13.43 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 12.07%.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Senior Officer Karamjit Singh Sandhar acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$15.65 per share, with a total value of C$156,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 38,562 shares in the company, valued at C$603,495.30.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

