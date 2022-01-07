Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,200,000 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the November 30th total of 31,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Approximately 21.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CDEV shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist lifted their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.46.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $135,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $374,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,884 shares of company stock worth $837,330. Corporate insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $460,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,691,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 814.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 260,131 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 231,675 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CDEV opened at $7.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Centennial Resource Development has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $8.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 6.04.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $288.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.86 million. Centennial Resource Development had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 12.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

