Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) PT Raised to C$14.00 at National Bank Financial

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) had its target price increased by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Centerra Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Scotiabank upgraded Centerra Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.68.

Centerra Gold stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.11. 3,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,440. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.55. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion and a PE ratio of -4.25. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.55.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 46.34%. The firm had revenue of $220.56 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $193,479,000. Helikon Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Centerra Gold by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 16,182,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968,073 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,013,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,562,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,610,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,267,000 after buying an additional 265,700 shares during the period. 36.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

