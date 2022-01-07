Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target Raised to C$14.00

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CG. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold to C$9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Scotiabank raised shares of Centerra Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.70.

TSE CG traded down C$0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$10.24. The stock had a trading volume of 158,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,200. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of C$8.21 and a 52-week high of C$15.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 6.30. The stock has a market cap of C$3.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.49.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$277.72 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 1.3200001 EPS for the current year.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

