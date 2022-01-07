Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 63.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for 0.8% of Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at $538,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 424,939 shares of company stock worth $114,549,362 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.74.

Shares of LLY traded down $3.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $256.72. The company had a trading volume of 28,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,655,037. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $245.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $161.78 and a 12-month high of $283.90.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.83%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

