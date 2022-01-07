Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 1.2% of Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Accenture by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $485,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Accenture by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.47, for a total transaction of $640,576.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,057 shares of company stock valued at $9,123,550. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $10.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $386.78. 40,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,372,532. The firm has a market cap of $244.50 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.16. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $241.73 and a 1 year high of $417.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $376.78 and a 200 day moving average of $342.94.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACN. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.43.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.