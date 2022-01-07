Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,310 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $1.45 on Thursday, reaching $468.88. 167,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,070,454. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $369.65 and a one year high of $482.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $467.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $451.17.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

