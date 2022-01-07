Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total transaction of $1,522,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LHX has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.00.

Shares of NYSE LHX traded up $3.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $213.05. 4,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,571,114. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $216.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.54. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $168.70 and a one year high of $246.08.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 53.97%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

