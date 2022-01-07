CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its holdings in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in CEVA were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CEVA by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CEVA by 5.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in CEVA by 4.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in CEVA by 1.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in CEVA by 17.6% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $40.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $934.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -313.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.04 and a beta of 1.03. CEVA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.05 and a 12-month high of $83.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.03.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. CEVA had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $32.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. CEVA’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.57.

In related news, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 8,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total value of $417,759.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 9,338 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $429,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

