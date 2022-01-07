CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CF Bankshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association which provides banking products and services principally in the United States. It offers saving accounts, account checking, consumer and business loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, mortgage and other financial services. CF Bankshares Inc., formerly known as Central Federal Corporation, is based in OH, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded CF Bankshares from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

NASDAQ:CFBK opened at $20.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $110.06 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.03 and its 200-day moving average is $19.91. CF Bankshares has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $23.99.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $12.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.80 million. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 28.54%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CF Bankshares will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CF Bankshares by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 298,302 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in CF Bankshares by 19.9% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 119,037 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 19,735 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in CF Bankshares by 17.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,579 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in CF Bankshares by 1,412.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,677 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CF Bankshares by 28.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,024 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

CF Bankshares Company Profile

CF Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.

