CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$128.80.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GIB.A shares. CIBC raised their target price on CGI from C$123.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on CGI from C$127.00 to C$131.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins increased their price target on CGI from C$130.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Bank of America lowered CGI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Get CGI alerts:

GIB.A stock traded down C$1.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$106.65. 126,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,001. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$110.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$111.76. CGI has a one year low of C$93.88 and a one year high of C$116.88. The company has a market cap of C$25.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.47.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.