Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Champion Iron in a report released on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.25 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CIA. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Champion Iron from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Champion Iron from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, lowered their price target on Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Champion Iron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.26.

CIA stock opened at C$5.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.11. Champion Iron has a 52 week low of C$3.71 and a 52 week high of C$7.24.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$331.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$415.90 million.

About Champion Iron

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

