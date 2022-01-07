Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Shares Up 2%

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) shot up 2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.50 and last traded at $15.50. 256 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.20.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.94.

About Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF)

With over 30 years' experience in property investment and funds management, we're one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups. We use our property expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity across our core sectors Â- office, retail, industrial & logistics and social infrastructure.

