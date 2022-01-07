Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Short Interest Down 58.1% in December

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,000 shares, a decline of 58.1% from the November 30th total of 665,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 310.0 days.

CWSRF traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.50. 15,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,800. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $11.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.85.

CWSRF has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. upgraded shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.06.

Chartwell Retirement Residences is a real estate trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of a range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It operates through the Retirement Operations, and Long Term Care Operations segments.

