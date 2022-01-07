Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) CEO Sells $100,060.00 in Stock

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total value of $100,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Adam Chase also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Chase alerts:

On Wednesday, December 1st, Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of Chase stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $98,090.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of Chase stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.17, for a total value of $95,170.00.

Shares of Chase stock opened at $101.29 on Friday. Chase Co. has a 52 week low of $93.00 and a 52 week high of $123.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.20 million, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.65.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter. Chase had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $78.12 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Chase’s previous annual dividend of $0.80. Chase’s dividend payout ratio is 21.14%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chase in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,626,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chase by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chase by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Chase by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chase by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,357,000 after buying an additional 6,054 shares during the period. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chase Company Profile

Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.