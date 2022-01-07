Check Capital Management Inc. CA Has $564,000 Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Check Capital Management Inc. CA lessened its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp accounts for 0.0% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 64.9% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.90.

USB opened at $58.46 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $42.47 and a fifty-two week high of $63.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.95. The company has a market capitalization of $86.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

