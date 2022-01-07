Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Chemring Group (LON:CHG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 380 ($5.12) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Chemring Group from GBX 385 ($5.19) to GBX 355 ($4.78) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

CHG stock opened at GBX 289.50 ($3.90) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.45. Chemring Group has a 52 week low of GBX 244.40 ($3.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 346 ($4.66). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 291.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 303.82. The firm has a market cap of £819.72 million and a P/E ratio of 20.10.

Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics.

