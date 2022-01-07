Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) EVP James William Johnson Sells 30,500 Shares

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) EVP James William Johnson sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $3,757,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Tuesday, December 7th, James William Johnson sold 7,500 shares of Chevron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $887,475.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of Chevron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $8,824,140.00.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $123.26 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $84.57 and a twelve month high of $124.32. The firm has a market cap of $237.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.07 and a 200 day moving average of $107.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 391,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,001,000 after purchasing an additional 16,086 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Chevron by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 75,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,894,000 after purchasing an additional 25,544 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Chevron by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.24.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

