China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Short Interest Up 255.6% in December

China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 255.6% from the November 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of CHCJY stock opened at $8.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.07. China CITIC Bank has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $10.83.

China CITIC Bank Company Profile

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited provides various banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It accepts deposits; offers corporate and personal loans; and provides securities agency, remittance and settlement, and guarantee services, as well as investment banking and international services.

