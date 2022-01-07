China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGG) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.48

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (TSE:CGG) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.48 and traded as low as C$3.26. China Gold International Resources shares last traded at C$3.28, with a volume of 25,330 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 3.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.66.

China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$312.69 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, acquires, explores for, develops, and mines mineral properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao gold mine covering an area of 36 square kilometers in the western part of Inner Mongolia, northern China; and 100% interest in the Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Metrokongka County, Tibet.

