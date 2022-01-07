Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Short Interest Up 24.3% in December

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the November 30th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 249,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHYHY shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.54.

OTCMKTS:CHYHY opened at $19.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.65 and its 200-day moving average is $21.11. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $25.55.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th were paid a $0.5232 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Chr. Hansen Holding A/S’s previous dividend of $0.27.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Company Profile

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S is a bioscience company, which engages in the development of natural solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Cultures and Enzymes; Health and Nutrition; and Natural Colors. The Food Cultures and Enzymes segment produces and sells cultures, enzymes, and probiotic products that help determine the taste, flavor, texture, shelf life, nutritional value, and health benefits of consumer products in the food industry.

