Chromia Trading 14.4% Lower This Week (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 7th. Chromia has a total market capitalization of $402.44 million and $84.13 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Chromia has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Chromia coin can currently be bought for $0.71 or 0.00001711 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004946 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00062441 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00006332 BTC.

Chromia Profile

CHR is a coin. It launched on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 567,369,439 coins. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com . Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Chromia Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

