Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,443 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,008,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,723,131,000 after purchasing an additional 234,299 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,192,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,545,004,000 after purchasing an additional 156,685 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,846,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,724,008,000 after purchasing an additional 223,506 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,269,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,118,000 after purchasing an additional 179,230 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,863,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,033,000 after purchasing an additional 123,014 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on CB. Raymond James upped their price objective on Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.88.

NYSE CB opened at $194.02 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $144.00 and a 1-year high of $197.92. The company has a market capitalization of $83.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $3,000,228.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total value of $6,091,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,804 shares of company stock valued at $14,255,494 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

