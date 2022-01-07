CIBC Lowers H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Price Target to C$15.50

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at CIBC from C$19.50 to C$15.50 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HRUFF. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.50 to C$21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.11.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HRUFF traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.32. The stock had a trading volume of 11,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,916. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.43 and a fifty-two week high of $13.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.97.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended investment company. The firm engages in the ownership and management of retail properties, industrial properties, residential properties and development properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, Retail, Industrial and Residential.

