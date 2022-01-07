Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.67.

CINF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

NASDAQ CINF traded up $1.94 on Friday, reaching $118.16. The company had a trading volume of 15,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,239. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.30. Cincinnati Financial has a 12 month low of $83.56 and a 12 month high of $127.25.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.22%.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 855 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $116.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 43.8% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 4,662.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

