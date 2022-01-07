CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. trimmed its holdings in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,558,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,184 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 863.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,330,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,488,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,789,000 after purchasing an additional 566,307 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 1,159.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 562,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,223,000 after purchasing an additional 517,869 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 293.6% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 675,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,844,000 after purchasing an additional 503,794 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Steve Solk sold 5,000 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $248,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wahida Plummer sold 613 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $31,569.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,158 shares of company stock valued at $1,869,067. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of NYSE:CIT opened at $53.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. CIT Group Inc. has a one year low of $34.77 and a one year high of $56.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.27.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.39. CIT Group had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CIT Group Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

About CIT Group

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

