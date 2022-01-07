CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.14.

Several research firms have weighed in on CINT. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CI&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on CI&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Bradesco Corretora started coverage on CI&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CI&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on CI&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of CINT traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,044. CI&T has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $22.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.30.

CI&T Inc is a digital native specialist and end-to-end digital transformation partner providing strategy, design and software engineering services. CI&T Inc is based in CAMPINAS, Brazil.

